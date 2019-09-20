Malawi Police Arrest Mozambican Couple for Marketing Albino Child

19 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A couple from Mozambique is in police custody in Malawi for allegedly trying to find a market for their four-year child with albinism.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigaru said Juwao Biziwick and his wife Sonia Siposi were apprehended at Tsangano in Ntcheu when they went from pub after pub and other public places trying to sell off their unsuspecting child at K9.5 million.

Juwao is the step father of the child, according to Chigaru.

"The communities found this bizarre and reported the matter to police who immediately arrested them," said Chigaru.

In addition to the selling of child case, Juwao has also been charged with a charge of being found in possession of a firearm without licence.

Chigaru said Juwao and a village headman in Ntcheu named Marko Maliachelo were found with a pistol.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.