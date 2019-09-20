Namibia: Man Stoned to Death in Uis

Swakopmund — A man was stoned to death in Uis in the Erongo Region on Saturday evening.

Erongo regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said that the man, identified as Phillipus Gawaseb, 54, was hit numerous times with a stone on the head following an argument with a 45-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder.

Narrating the incident, Iikuyu says that the suspect and Gawaseb allegedly arrived around 22h00 at the suspect's house in Tatamutsi location in Uis after a drinking spree.

Upon arrival, Gawaseb allegedly asked the suspect why he did not bring back his (suspect's) sister, who is allegedly co-owns the house with the suspect. At that time, the sister was still at the place they were all drinking.

This resulted in a heated argument that eventually led to a fist fight between the suspect and the deceased.

Gawaseb during the fight allegedly stabbed the suspect with a knife on the arm and leg.

The suspect retaliated by picking up a stone and hit the deceased on the head until he fell down. The suspect however continued hitting the victim with stones on the head until he became unconscious.

Gaweseb was left in front of the suspect's room where he was found dead on Sunday morning by the owner of the house. His face was also allegedly swollen and full of blood. The homeowner alerted the police, who arrested the suspect and charged him with murder.

Gawaseb's body was taken to Walvis Bay for post mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.