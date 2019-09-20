Namibia: Man Stoned to Death in Uis

17 September 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Swakopmund — A man was stoned to death in Uis in the Erongo Region on Saturday evening.

Erongo regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said that the man, identified as Phillipus Gawaseb, 54, was hit numerous times with a stone on the head following an argument with a 45-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder.

Narrating the incident, Iikuyu says that the suspect and Gawaseb allegedly arrived around 22h00 at the suspect's house in Tatamutsi location in Uis after a drinking spree.

Upon arrival, Gawaseb allegedly asked the suspect why he did not bring back his (suspect's) sister, who is allegedly co-owns the house with the suspect. At that time, the sister was still at the place they were all drinking.

This resulted in a heated argument that eventually led to a fist fight between the suspect and the deceased.

Gawaseb during the fight allegedly stabbed the suspect with a knife on the arm and leg.

The suspect retaliated by picking up a stone and hit the deceased on the head until he fell down. The suspect however continued hitting the victim with stones on the head until he became unconscious.

Gaweseb was left in front of the suspect's room where he was found dead on Sunday morning by the owner of the house. His face was also allegedly swollen and full of blood. The homeowner alerted the police, who arrested the suspect and charged him with murder.

Gawaseb's body was taken to Walvis Bay for post mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.