Liberia: BOCORNET Identifies With Radio Stations in Bong

Bong — The Bong County Community Radio Network (BOCORNET) has identified with several community radio stations in the County.

BOCORNET was established February 22, 2012 in Gbarnga, Bong County by a group of community radio managers from the County as the umbrella organization for community radio stations there.

Speaking to our correspondent recently, BOCORNET president Mr. Samuel Dorweh said the gesture comes through the allotment made last year during the Bong County Council Sitting.

Mr. Dorweh said US$15,000 was allotted and disbursed to the organization as financial support to community radio stations in the County.

According to him, about ten community radio stations across the County have benefited cash and materials.

He said the three biggest community radio stations in the County - Kwatekeh FM, Super Bongese and Radio Gbarnga benefited US$2,500 each, while the rest of the stations benefited advanced studio equipment and a motorbike.

BOCORNET is a legally incorporated and notarized institution as required by the laws and regulations of the Republic of Liberia.

"Its aim is to strengthen networking among community radios in Bong County while seeking resources to enhance their capacity for better service delivery of news and information for the inhabitants of Bong County," he said.

Mr. Dorweh adds that the aim is to help promote professionalism among journalists throughout Bong County that are seeking support locally and nationally for the sustainability of community radios.

Some of the station managers lauded the leadership of BOCORNET for establishing the organization in the County.

According to the radio managers, since the formation of the Bong community Radio Network in 2012, there have numerous gains at the various community radio stations across the County.

The managers are also appealing to well-meaning citizens of the County to aid BOCORNET to enable it achieve its goal.