Liberia: NBC Establishes MSP in Kokoyah

20 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — The National Bureau of Concession (NBC) in collaboration with partners has established another branch of the Multi- Stakeholders Platform (MSP) in mineral - rich Kokoyah District, Bong County.The MSP according to its Regional Coordinator Emmanuel F. Karneh, Sr. intends to cement cordial relationship between MNG Gold mining company Liberia and residents of the affected communities in the District.

He told our correspondent that the project also seeks to enhance peace, security and support to communities livelihood undertakings in the area.The MSP which is being sponsored by UNDP's Peace Building Fund is geared towards promoting peace, food and human security in and around communities affected by MNG Gold Liberia operations in Bong County.

Mr. Karneh Sr. explains that the MSP is a politically and religiously unaffiliated legal body consisting of a 20 - man committee with the leadership of seven persons.Currently, the MSP is operating in one of Liberia's 15 Counties.Following the three days consultative gathering in David Dean Town, Kokoyah District, a resolution of the Leseah Advocacy Network (LAN) was reached and singed.

According to the resolution, LAN will be the intervening party to negotiate with conflicting parties.Following the gathering, the LAN is expected to engage friendly partners, both national and international in order to promote sustainable development for all affected communities in Kokoyah District.

The resolution states that the LAN will be recognized by the management of MNG Gold Liberia as an established legal body to advocate, negotiate and dialogue.During the gathering, Madam Rose Somah including 6 persons were appointed by their colleagues to steer the affairs of the newly established MSP.Some residents of MNG Gold affected communities have lauded the NBC and partners for the establishment of the MSP.

According to Rose Somah and James Tarr the MSP will discourage the constant unlawful dismissal of the company's employees and will strengthen relationship among citizens and MNG Gold.Also speaking, the community liaison officer of MNG Gold Keith Gboe termed the establishment of the MSP as a good beginning by the NBC.

The consultative gathering was facilitated by Madam Cecelia Danuweli, a representative of the United Nations Peacebuilding Support Office in Monrovia.The ceremony brought together Kokoyah District local leadership headed by Commissioner Dennis Chapay, cross session of citizens including elders, Civil Society actors, amongst others.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.