Liberia: NBC Establishes MSP in Kokoyah

Bong — The National Bureau of Concession (NBC) in collaboration with partners has established another branch of the Multi- Stakeholders Platform (MSP) in mineral - rich Kokoyah District, Bong County.The MSP according to its Regional Coordinator Emmanuel F. Karneh, Sr. intends to cement cordial relationship between MNG Gold mining company Liberia and residents of the affected communities in the District.

He told our correspondent that the project also seeks to enhance peace, security and support to communities livelihood undertakings in the area.The MSP which is being sponsored by UNDP's Peace Building Fund is geared towards promoting peace, food and human security in and around communities affected by MNG Gold Liberia operations in Bong County.

Mr. Karneh Sr. explains that the MSP is a politically and religiously unaffiliated legal body consisting of a 20 - man committee with the leadership of seven persons.Currently, the MSP is operating in one of Liberia's 15 Counties.Following the three days consultative gathering in David Dean Town, Kokoyah District, a resolution of the Leseah Advocacy Network (LAN) was reached and singed.

According to the resolution, LAN will be the intervening party to negotiate with conflicting parties.Following the gathering, the LAN is expected to engage friendly partners, both national and international in order to promote sustainable development for all affected communities in Kokoyah District.

The resolution states that the LAN will be recognized by the management of MNG Gold Liberia as an established legal body to advocate, negotiate and dialogue.During the gathering, Madam Rose Somah including 6 persons were appointed by their colleagues to steer the affairs of the newly established MSP.Some residents of MNG Gold affected communities have lauded the NBC and partners for the establishment of the MSP.

According to Rose Somah and James Tarr the MSP will discourage the constant unlawful dismissal of the company's employees and will strengthen relationship among citizens and MNG Gold.Also speaking, the community liaison officer of MNG Gold Keith Gboe termed the establishment of the MSP as a good beginning by the NBC.

The consultative gathering was facilitated by Madam Cecelia Danuweli, a representative of the United Nations Peacebuilding Support Office in Monrovia.The ceremony brought together Kokoyah District local leadership headed by Commissioner Dennis Chapay, cross session of citizens including elders, Civil Society actors, amongst others.