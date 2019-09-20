Angola Cables and Tm Global Sign Agreement

19 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola Cables, a national telecommunications company, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Malasia's operator TM Global to conduct low-latency tests that will soon offer the market a shorter route that will link Asia to South America.

According to a press release to which Angop had access today (Thursday), the deal was signed last Monday (16) at the Submarine Networks World event in Singapore.

The partnership is particularly transformative as it allows the Asian market a new "South-South" option to redirect its Internet traffic that currently travels north between Europe and North America to reach South American markets, affecting considerably the experience of end consumers in both markets.

The signing of the agreement places Angola and Africa at the center of trade between the economies of both regions, taking into account the more than 1 billion Internet users cataloged on both sides.

