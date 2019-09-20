Somalia: IMF Projects a 2.9 Percent Somalia's Economic Growth in 2019

20 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's economy is forecast to grow 2.9% this year from 2.8% last year, but security risks and vulnerability to climate shocks could cloud the outlook, the International Monetary Fund said.

The Horn of Africa country has experienced conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew President Siad Barre and then turned on each other. Over the past decade it has been hit by famine and sporadic terror attacks by al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab.

"Economic growth is projected to remain broadly stable at 2.9% in 2019. Inflation is projected to increase temporarily to 4.0% in 2019, due to higher food prices as a result of poor rainfall earlier in the year," the IMF said.

"Key risks to the outlook continue to reflect the difficult security situation and vulnerability to climate shocks," it added in a statement late on Wednesday.

In May, the fund had put Somalia's economic growth forecast at 3%, and inflation projections at 3 to 3.2%.

The International Monetary Fund has been pushing for better management of public finances, while the government is implementing reforms under an agreed staff-monitored programme.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.