Kenya: I Don't Fear Arrest, Says Governor Sonko

19 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he doesn't fear arrest.

He also says he intentionally opted to stay out of his office because he doesn't want to be seen as interfering in investigations over corruption allegations he is currently facing.

Sonko has twice in the past month recorded statements with anti-corruption sleuths and there has been increasing speculation he could be arrested.

And he hasn't made the situation easier after disappearing from the public eye for the past week or so, only to resurface on Thursday claiming he is still very much in charge of the county affairs, wherever he is.

"To my critics who think I fear being arrested. No. No. No. No. No. No," wrote the flamboyant politician on Facebook.

He also took issue with some of his unnamed 'fake' friends, whom he accused of forcing him to name his deputy.

POWER VACUUM

Sonko also reiterated that he is firmly in charge of the county affairs.

"As the elected Governor of this great city, I remain very much in charge and I am actively overseeing the day to day running of the Nairobi City County affairs. City residents can confirm that service delivery in the county is running as usual and there is no power vacuum in the city," he said.

Sonko is yet to name his deputy since Polycarp Igathe resigned two years ago.

Thus, any potential absence, including his arrest, could herald a constitutional crisis as the law is unclear on whom should run a County government in the absence of a governor and his deputy.

