Ghana: Another Suspect Extradited to Ghana in Connection With 'Murder' of 3 Taadi Girls

A third suspect was on Wednesday extradited from Nigeria to Ghana in connection with the 'murder' of three Takoradi girls.

Chika John Nnodim, was brought to Ghana by personnel of the Nigerian police to stand trial.

A reliable source at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The source commended the Nigerian police for their collaboration and for expediting the extradition of Nnodim to Ghana.

It would be recalled the Friday, August 9, 2019 issue of the Ghanaian Times, reported thatone more suspect has been arrested in Nigeria in connection with the kidnapping of the Takoradi girls case.

The arrest of Chika John Nnodim on August 5, 2019, brought the number of arrested suspects concerning the case to three.

The suspect was arrested in a joint operation by the Ghana Police Service and their Nigerian counterparts.

Samuel Udeotuk Wills, 28, the prime suspect in the case, was first arrested by the police earlier this year, but escaped from police custody after being remanded in court for kidnapping.

He was later rearrested and sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody.

The second suspect, John Oji, was also arrested by the police in neighbouring Togo and had since been remanded into police custody.

Similarly the Tuesday, September 17, 2019 issue of the Ghanaian Times reported that the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, confirmed the death of the three girls.

At a press conference in Accra, the IGP said DNA test conducted on some human skeleton discovered in the course of investigations into the kidnapping of four Takoradi girls have proven positive as the remains of the girls.

Police investigations also established that the girls were victims of serial kidnapping and murdering syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area in the Western Region.

The kidnapped girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on December 21, 2018; 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17, 2018 and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on December 4, 2018.