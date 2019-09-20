Ghana: 3 Die in Gory Accident At Yapei

20 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Yapei — Three persons are reported dead in a gory accident at Yapei in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The accident, which involved a tipper truck and a saloon car occurred yesterday between the hours of 3pm and 4pm on the Yapei bridge.

An eyewitness, Mr Peter Saaka, told the Ghanaian Times in an interview that the two vehicles from opposite directions collided on the bridge, adding that the saloon car caught fire immediately it collided with the tipper truck, leading to the death of the occupants.

He stated that all three persons in the saloon car got burnt beyond recognition' saying it was pathetic that nobody could get close to the fire to save the occupants.

Mr Saaka said the driver of the tipper truck escaped unhurt and the Ghana National Fire Service personnel got to the scene when occupants and the saloon car had completely beeb burnt.

The police personnel arrived at the time of filing this story.

