Zimbabwe: Warriors Suffer Katema, Mavhunga Injury Setbacks

The Warriors ended their training in an anti-climax yesterday when striker Evans Katema dislocated his elbow ahead of the CHAN qualifier against Lesotho on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium. The Dynamos forward lost balance in a tussle for possession in what was to be the last piece of action before interim head coach, Joey Antipas, called time on the two-hour morning training session.

Katema was visibly in pain as he was helped off the pitch by the Warriors medical team. The doctors were yesterday still assessing the extent of the injury and the dreadlocked player is likely to be out of selection for Sunday's game.

Yadah midfielder Leeroy Mavhunga also sat out of yesterday's session, frustrated by a knock that effectively ruled him out of selection after some thorough examinations by the Warriors medical personnel.

Mavhunga apparently has been nursing an ankle injury and it appears he aggravated it during midweek when his side Yadah played Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium.

He featured for 85 minutes before he was taken out.

"Evans dislocated the elbow but he needs more assessment. Otherwise, the rest of the guys are ready and willing to fight for the country, probably with the exception Mavhunga," said Antipas.

"He couldn't train today (yesterday) and it seems like he had this ankle problem for some time.

"He is definitely out of this game.

"But, for a guy like Evans, I think he was going to play a part and we hope he recovers in time for the match."

The Warriors technical department, which also has Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderai Ndiraya, is not leaving anything to chance in their quest to book a place at 2020 CHAN finals to be held in Cameroon next January.

The Warriors began their journey in the second round where they made light weight of Indian Ocean islanders Mauritius by winning 7-1 on aggregate.

"I feel that we have worked hard in the days that we have been together as a team.

"We had a double session yesterday. One thing is that the boys are trying to grasp the way we want them to play.

"Slowly, we are polishing up and it's been hard work to get ourselves ready for Sunday.

"The good thing is that the boys are responding well, which is a positive thing. I would say the combinations are coming up slowly but, surely, and I believe by Sunday we should have achieved that.

"We all know that Lesotho are no push overs, so we need to go there with the right mentality, the right attitude and the willingness to win," said Antipas.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Maxwell Nyamupangedengu (Harare City), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos).

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), MacClive Phiri (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Nomore Chinyerere (Hwange), Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum),

Midfielders: Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Juan Mutudza (Herentals), Joel Ngodzo (CAPS United), Ralph Kawondera, (Triangle United), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn), Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu),Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Phineas Bamusi (CAPS United).

Strikers: Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), William Manondo (Harare City), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn).