Zimbabwe: Zesa, Minister Face Off

20 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The US$400 000 electricity debt row between Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Private) Limited was yesterday tabled before High Court judge Dube, with lawyers refusing to comment.

The matter went for a pre-trial conference before Justice Dube and TK Hove and Partners, who are representing the defendant, Minister Moyo, refused to comment on the matter.

Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners who are representing ZETDC were also tight-lipped.

In his defendant's plea, Minister Moyo denies owing plaintiff US$414 775,79, while ZETDC insists they are owed the amount it is claiming.

ZETDC is claiming payment of the sum of US$414775,79 owed by the defendant to the plaintiff as at 6th May, 2019 being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant. -- Herald Reporter.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald.

