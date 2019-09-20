Zimbabwe: Scholarships Fraud Suspects Granted Bail

An employee from the Presidential and National Scholarships Department, who is facing fraud allegations, appeared in court yesterday.

Silent Mubariki, was not asked to plead by Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.

Mubariki was granted $500 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Mubariki was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at his given address

Mubariki was also ordered to report at Harare Central Police Station every Mondays and Fridays.

Mubariki's accomplices former Deputy Director Administration for Scholarships Oliver Ngoni Mucherwa and the Office Orderly for Presidential and National Scholarships Department Godknows Mupembe appeared in court on Wednesday facing a similar charge.

They were also granted $500 bail each.

It is alleged that on April 16 2019, the executive director of Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Christopher Chindoti Mushohwe received an invitation letter through email from the University of Fort Hare, South Africa, to attend graduation ceremonies which were to be held on May 2 and 3, 2019 at Abbotsford Christian Church Campus, East London and on May 15,16 and 17 at Alice Campus Sports Complex.

The court heard that due to other commitments, Dr Mushohwe nominated Mucherwa who has since been transferred to the Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to attend the graduation ceremony at Abbotsford Christian Church.

Mupembe and Mubariki were nominated to attend the graduation ceremony at Alice Campus Sports Complex.