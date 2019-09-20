Egypt: Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Presents Credentials to Al Chief

Liao said that China and the AL hold the comprehensive strategic partnership and China has paid high attention to the AL which plays an important role in regional and international affairs.

The ambassador expressed his hope to increase coordination with the AL, deepen pragmatic cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and achieve greater development of the strategic partnership.

In a statement, Aboul Gheit expressed the pan-Arab organization's appreciation for mutual ties with China.

He added the AL values the Chinese stands toward the Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause that constitutes a central importance for the Arab countries, the statement said.

The AL chief stressed the AL's support for the important role that China plays in the Arab region under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Liao, the 17th Chinese ambassador to Egypt, presented his credentials to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday.