Zimbabwe: Makunde Faces Tribunal

20 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Chitungwiza Town Clerk Dr George Makunde, who was recently suspended on allegations of gross incompetence, yesterday appeared before an independent tribunal to answer to the charges at the provincial coordinating director's office.

Sources at Town House said the hearing could not go ahead for fear of possible interruptions, as of late, violent activities have been taking place at the institution.

The outcome of the hearing could not be established by the time of going to the print.

Dr Makunde was suspended on September 2 by Chitungwiza Mayor Councillor Lovemore Maiko on the grounds of non-attendance at work, gross insubordination and disobeying instructions.

The suspension letter read that Dr Makunde had refused to avail his personal profile to the board of councillors as well as contracts of employment and conditions of service for all senior managers. -- Herald Reporter.

