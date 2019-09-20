Nigeria: CBN to Engage 300,000 Farmers to Produce 450,000 Metric Tons of Cotton

20 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says its current effort to revive Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) industry is targeting at engaging 300,000 farmers to achieve 450,000 metric tonnes of cotton in 26 states in the next three years.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this at a meeting to brief some state Governors and the media on the feat recorded so far in ensuring economic growth in Abuja on Thursday.

Emefiele explained that in efforts to revive the CTG sector through Anchor Borrowers Programme, the bank had commenced the cultivation of 200,000 hectares of hybrid cotton to be distributed to 200,000 farmers in 26 states in the country.

He said the states where cotton would be cultivated were Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Oyo, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Benue, Cross River, Edo, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun and Lagos.

He disclosed that CBN spearheaded the importation of improved cotton seed, adding that 6,000 metric tonnes were imported while additional 2,000 metric tonnes of cotton seeds were sourced locally.

"The total expected yield at the end of the current season is 302,440 metric tonnes. The distribution of inputs to cotton farmers was flagged off in Katsina on May 6, this year.

"A total of 20 ginneries in seven states that include Borno, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Zamfara were identified to off-take the cotton financed by the bank.

"The ginners are to sell their lint to textile factories with the ultimate objective of producing textiles to meet the needs of the members of the uniformed services.

"Funds to operationalise the ginneries has just been approved by the management of the bank to be disbursed through Bank of Industry.

"As part of the engagement process, the bank met with some stakeholders under the aegis of Cotton, Textile and Garment Implementation Committee, comprising governors of Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi States, the ministers for Agriculture, Trade and Investment, and Power to drive the achievement of our set goals.

"The bank relied on the Executive Order 003 of the Federal Government of Nigeria and engaged uniform services to buy into the CTG initiative of the bank by having locked in contracts for the procurement of uniforms, accoutrements and other accessories from Nigerian Textiles and Garments Industry," he said.

The CBN governor added that the bank championed the drafting and adoption of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between major stakeholders that included members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Customs Services, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Correctional Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Vanguard Nigerian News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Agribusiness
Banking
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Missing Zimbabwean Doctor Found Alive Outside Harare
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.