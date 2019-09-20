Nigerian Economy Will Blossom, Says Dangote

Africa's richest man and President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has expressed optimism that Nigeria's economy would blossom and commended the new Economic Advisory Council (EAC) constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to advise him on the country's economic growth and overall development describing the move as a proactive one, which is capable of elevating the economy to greater heights.

Dangote, who spoke as the Chairman at the inauguration of the new Secretariat of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation (CANMPEF) said "the constitution of the Economic Advisory Council is a proactive move, by putting together tested and respected patriots, who are independent and always ready to put the country's interest first and ahead of themselves."

He then urged the federal government to take advantage of this rare opportunity to strengthen the economy and put the country on the path of growth, job creation and competitiveness, while also calling on all stakeholders to work with the federal government to revive and restore the economy on the path of growth.

According to him, the government should continue to provide the enabling environment which it had set out to do so that the private sector would continue to thrive as the way to go in the next level.

The foremost entrepreneur, described CANMPEF as the largest employers of labour, having members spread across many sectors and commended the leadership of the Federation for its achievements so far.

In her remark, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, who represented the supervising minister, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo said the federal government would continue to initiate the necessary policy that would propel the private sector members to thrive as the drivers of the economy.

She stated that the federal government was not unmindful of the challenges being faced by the private sector, adding that with the next level agenda, all obstacles would be tackle and the economy would improve for the better.

Katagum explained that the federal government shared in the ideals of the CANMPEF and urged all members to adhere strictly with the safety and environmental rules.

In his own remark, President of CANMPEF, Mr. Devakumar Edwin said the new building was another on several steps being taken by CANMPEF leadership to have right atmosphere to discharge its obligations to its members, workers and the government.