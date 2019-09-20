South Africa: Germiston Stadium to Host Safa Women's National League This Weekend

19 September 2019
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

19 September 2019 - Germiston Stadium in Gauteng will host this weekend's action in the SAFA National Women's League.

Only one day has been reserved for the matches - Sunday, 22 September 2019 - owing to the University teams (UWC, TUT and UJ) taking part in a tournament, which means their opponents, Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies, Mamelodi Sundowns and Richmond Ladies will also get a bye this weekend.

The postponed games will be played on Sunday, 6 October to bring to level the number of games that would have been played by all the teams.

In Germiston, First Touch Academy and Durban Ladies will get the ball rolling in the earlier kickoff (10h00).

After getting their first victory in the league this past weekend, First Touch will be hoping they continue where they left off when they face the winless Durban Ladies.

The former is sitting on position six on the log table with four points, while the KZN side is at the foot after three losses.

The second match will see Golden Ladies go toe to toe against Coal City Wizards at 12h30 - both sides are in the top six, 6thand 4threspectively.

Wizards hasn't lost a match and have seven points - Golden Ladies could have a tough day at the office.

Tsunami Queens and Thunderbirds Ladies will wrap up the day at 15h00.

Thunderbirds, who haven't won a match in three outings will be hoping for a change of fortunes against Queens who have registered one win so far.

Mamelodi Sundowns top the table with three victories in as many games, followed by TUT with the same number of points but the former has a superior goal difference.

Sundowns hasn't conceded a goal since the beginning of the league campaign and have scored 13 goals, just one more than TUT.

Three other teams haven't lost any game - Celtic, Wizards and UWC.

SAFA Women's League Fixtures:

Sunday, 22 September 2019 - Germiston Stadium, Gauteng

First Touch Academy vs Durban Ladies 10h00

Golden Ladies vs Coal City Wizards 12h30

Thunderbirds Ladies vs Tsunami Queens 15h00

LOG STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 3

P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Sundowns Ladies 3 3 0 0 13 0 +13 9

TUT 3 3 0 1 12 6 +6 9

Celtic Ladies 3 2 1 0 9 0 +9 7

Coal City Wizards 3 2 1 0 7 4 +3 7

Golden Ladies 3 1 1 1 7 5 +2 4

First Touch 3 1 1 1 8 6 +2 4

UWC 3 0 3 0 2 2 0 3

Tsunami Queens 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3

Richmond Ladies 3 1 0 2 4 11 -7 3

Thunderbirds 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1

Univ. of JHB 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

Durban Ladies 3 0 0 3 0 10 -10 0

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.