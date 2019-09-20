South Africa: Germiston Stadium to Host Safa Women's National League This Weekend

19 September 2019 - Germiston Stadium in Gauteng will host this weekend's action in the SAFA National Women's League.

Only one day has been reserved for the matches - Sunday, 22 September 2019 - owing to the University teams (UWC, TUT and UJ) taking part in a tournament, which means their opponents, Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies, Mamelodi Sundowns and Richmond Ladies will also get a bye this weekend.

The postponed games will be played on Sunday, 6 October to bring to level the number of games that would have been played by all the teams.

In Germiston, First Touch Academy and Durban Ladies will get the ball rolling in the earlier kickoff (10h00).

After getting their first victory in the league this past weekend, First Touch will be hoping they continue where they left off when they face the winless Durban Ladies.

The former is sitting on position six on the log table with four points, while the KZN side is at the foot after three losses.

The second match will see Golden Ladies go toe to toe against Coal City Wizards at 12h30 - both sides are in the top six, 6thand 4threspectively.

Wizards hasn't lost a match and have seven points - Golden Ladies could have a tough day at the office.

Tsunami Queens and Thunderbirds Ladies will wrap up the day at 15h00.

Thunderbirds, who haven't won a match in three outings will be hoping for a change of fortunes against Queens who have registered one win so far.

Mamelodi Sundowns top the table with three victories in as many games, followed by TUT with the same number of points but the former has a superior goal difference.

Sundowns hasn't conceded a goal since the beginning of the league campaign and have scored 13 goals, just one more than TUT.

Three other teams haven't lost any game - Celtic, Wizards and UWC.

SAFA Women's League Fixtures:

Sunday, 22 September 2019 - Germiston Stadium, Gauteng

First Touch Academy vs Durban Ladies 10h00

Golden Ladies vs Coal City Wizards 12h30

Thunderbirds Ladies vs Tsunami Queens 15h00

LOG STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 3

P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Sundowns Ladies 3 3 0 0 13 0 +13 9

TUT 3 3 0 1 12 6 +6 9

Celtic Ladies 3 2 1 0 9 0 +9 7

Coal City Wizards 3 2 1 0 7 4 +3 7

Golden Ladies 3 1 1 1 7 5 +2 4

First Touch 3 1 1 1 8 6 +2 4

UWC 3 0 3 0 2 2 0 3

Tsunami Queens 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3

Richmond Ladies 3 1 0 2 4 11 -7 3

Thunderbirds 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1

Univ. of JHB 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

Durban Ladies 3 0 0 3 0 10 -10 0