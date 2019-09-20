Zimbabwe: Sables Target Whitewash in Kenya

Zimbabwe Sables may have won the Victoria Cup, with a game to spare, but they are now targeting a whitewash as part of fulfilling the targets they set for themselves at the start of the adventure.

The Sables take on Kenya in Nairobi in their last match tomorrow. And, manager, Jason Maritz, say failure to beat the East Africans would be a step backwards for them.

The Sables secured the four-team tournament when they thrashed Zambia at the Lusaka Show Grounds last week.

They have won all the five matches in the competition and Maritz said the team's target was winning all the matches.

"We are out in Kenya with the Victoria Cup in the bag already. We are proud of that," he said.

"Winning the Victoria Cup, with a game still to play, is great stuff. Our initial aim remains that of posting six wins out of six. We are under no illusions, though, we know the match against Kenya will be very tough.

"We are aware of what Kenya can bring into this match. But, winning all our matches has always been our target and, despite the fact that we have already won the Victoria Cup, we still have targets to achieve."

Coach Brendan Dawson has made some few changes to his squad as he aims to give a chance to other players he intends to use in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

"We are laying out the foundation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup so we need to improve," the manager said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We still have that hunger to succeed. So, we are definitely in Kenya for some work. We are not treating the encounter any differently from any other Test match we have played.

"Be that as it may, we are also going to try out some combinations, experimenting in one or two positions as our target remains that of reaching the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

"We are going to give some players a chance to prove themselves but we need to win this one. At the end of the day, we have to wrap up a good season. We need to make Zimbabwe proud."

Sables squad

Tatenda Rwenyu, Kieth Murray, David Makanda, Sean Beevor,Godfrey Muzanargwo, Godwin Mangenje, Brian Nyaude, Biselele Tshamala (vc), Hilton Mudariki (c), Dudlee White Sharpley, Blithe Mavesere, Chibuwe Ngoni, Daniel Capsopoulos, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Kudakwashe Chiwanza,Bornwell Gwinji, Matthew Mandioma, Royal Mwale, George Saungweme, Tonderai Dwadwa, Rufaro Chikwaira, Njabulo Ndlovu, Jeremiah Jaravaza