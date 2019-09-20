Zimbabwe: Sables Target Whitewash in Kenya

20 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Zimbabwe Sables may have won the Victoria Cup, with a game to spare, but they are now targeting a whitewash as part of fulfilling the targets they set for themselves at the start of the adventure.

The Sables take on Kenya in Nairobi in their last match tomorrow. And, manager, Jason Maritz, say failure to beat the East Africans would be a step backwards for them.

The Sables secured the four-team tournament when they thrashed Zambia at the Lusaka Show Grounds last week.

They have won all the five matches in the competition and Maritz said the team's target was winning all the matches.

"We are out in Kenya with the Victoria Cup in the bag already. We are proud of that," he said.

"Winning the Victoria Cup, with a game still to play, is great stuff. Our initial aim remains that of posting six wins out of six. We are under no illusions, though, we know the match against Kenya will be very tough.

"We are aware of what Kenya can bring into this match. But, winning all our matches has always been our target and, despite the fact that we have already won the Victoria Cup, we still have targets to achieve."

Coach Brendan Dawson has made some few changes to his squad as he aims to give a chance to other players he intends to use in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

"We are laying out the foundation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup so we need to improve," the manager said.

"We still have that hunger to succeed. So, we are definitely in Kenya for some work. We are not treating the encounter any differently from any other Test match we have played.

"Be that as it may, we are also going to try out some combinations, experimenting in one or two positions as our target remains that of reaching the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

"We are going to give some players a chance to prove themselves but we need to win this one. At the end of the day, we have to wrap up a good season. We need to make Zimbabwe proud."

Sables squad

Tatenda Rwenyu, Kieth Murray, David Makanda, Sean Beevor,Godfrey Muzanargwo, Godwin Mangenje, Brian Nyaude, Biselele Tshamala (vc), Hilton Mudariki (c), Dudlee White Sharpley, Blithe Mavesere, Chibuwe Ngoni, Daniel Capsopoulos, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Kudakwashe Chiwanza,Bornwell Gwinji, Matthew Mandioma, Royal Mwale, George Saungweme, Tonderai Dwadwa, Rufaro Chikwaira, Njabulo Ndlovu, Jeremiah Jaravaza

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
East Africa
Kenya
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.