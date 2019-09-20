East Africa: IGP Munyuza in Tanzania for EAPCCO Annual Meeting

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza joined other police chiefs from the region in the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO) Annual General Meeting, which is underway in Arusha, Tanzania.

EAPCCO is a law enforcement body bringing together 14 countries in the region. Founded in 1998, the body was formed as a regional practical response to the need to join police efforts against transnational and organized crime.

The 21st EAPCCO AGM is being held under the theme: Enhancing Cooperation and innovation in combating transnational organized crime in Eastern Africa and beyond."

Top on the agenda is how to strengthen cooperation against major regional security threats, mainly; terrorism, trafficking in human beings and people smuggling, cyber, financial and hi-tech crimes, trafficking in illicit small arms and light weapons, motor-vehicle theft as well as fugitives tracking, among others.

The Prime Minister of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa, while officially opening the meeting, said that it serves as an "opportunity for Police forces to come together to lay strategies to combat cross-border crimes affecting our region."

He emphasized cooperation, sharing of information and joint-training as key in making the region safer and secure.

Premier Majaliwa reassured of the political will and support required to ensure practical cooperation between Police institutions. He highlighted corruption as another vice that contributes to insecurity, which should equally be given emphasis by law enforcement institutions to fight it.

The police chiefs' session also approved and signed the cooperation agreement between EAPCCO and the Central African Police Chiefs Committee (CAPCCO), which provides a framework for joint operations, training, information sharing and fighting cross-border crimes.

In attendance during the opening ceremony was also Tanzania's Minister for Home Affairs, Alphaxard Kangi Lugola, Secretary-General for International Police--INTERPOL--Prof. Jurgen Stock and heads and representatives of other security organs.

The meeting was preceded by the EAPCCO organs session, which brought together chiefs of criminal investigation, training, legal, counter-terrorism, and gender.