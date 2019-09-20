Malawi: Attorney General Makes Fresh Application to Court to Force Hrdc Suspend Demos

19 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has made fresh application to the Supreme Court of Malawi to force the anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers to suspend their demonstrations until the government and the rights activists reach a common understanding.

Relentless protests

The application has been filed Thursday just hours before HRDC officials and government's top lawyer meet on Friday at the court sanctioned meeting in Blantyre.

Doris Mitole, an official in the office of the Attorney General has confirmed of the fresh application.

"There is need for the HRDC to hold the demonstrations until the issue has been resolved," said Mitole.

He said the new application is due to the fact that the court given 14 days of moratorium on the holding of the protests had expired.

Lawyer for HRDC Khwima Chiza said he was surprised with the fresh application but said he would comment on the matter when the two sides at the Supreme Court on Friday.

