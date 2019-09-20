Zimbabwe: Panic Grips Market, As Zim Dollar Plunges

Photo: Zimbabwe Independent
Bond notes (file photo).
20 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Sentiment in the market is at its lowest in as many months following a dramatic plunge of the Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL$) this week as the currency depreciated 30 percent in just four days.

As of Monday, the local unit was valued at an average of ZWL$ 15 against the USD, but as of this morning it has surpassed the ZWL$ 20 mark with indications pointing to a high possibility of a further drop in value.

Retailers and other various market participants have found it tough to align prices with the developments.

A snap survey by 263ChatBusiness revealed that some businesses in down-town Harare CBD have closed trading to avoid losses.

The ones trading have since made sharp price adjustments to sustain operations.

"We are assessing the situation, but currently we haven't opened shop as yet because we may run the risk of failing to replenish our stocks. Most of it is imported so I can't risk," said one trader who owns a small whole sale.

Government is struggling to stabilize the ZWL$ which was re-introduced in February this year.

Since then, the unit has devalued by over 600 percent in less than eight months spiraling inflation to above 500 percent.

Despite the abolishment of the multi-currency system, the USD has however remained the comparative unit for pricing using the ZWL$ in the domestic market.

Monetary authorities say the recent devaluation of the ZWL$ is a result of the end of the tobacco marketing season that had seen an improvement in foreign currency for the country.

"The movements of the exchange rate are a reflection of the fact that we have come to the end of the tobacco marketing season. This country relies on four commodities for foreign currency -- gold, tobacco chrome and platinum -- and between February to the end of August or early September we had all the four but at the end of August we had only three, so the amount of foreign currency has declined and these movements are a reflection of that," deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Kupukile Mlambo told legislators earlier this week.

Zimbabwe is also battling serious cash shortages of its own currency coupled by critical levels of foreign reserves to sustain imported essentials such as fuel, medicines and electricity.

Market analysts have already pointed to a negative growth by end of year as economic indicators remain gloomy.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.