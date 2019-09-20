Zimbabwe: Bogus Cops On the Prowl

Police have urged members of the public to be wary of criminals masquerading as police officers, who are targeting people with large sums of cash in and around Harare.

This comes after several people, including foreign currency dealers, have lost cash to criminals after being lured to scluded places where they were robbed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a Harare man, who was driving a car in the city centre, was stopped by two suspected criminals masquerading as police officers.

"The accused instructed the motorist to drive to Harare Showgrounds," he said. "Along the way, he was robbed of US$380 and $2 000 cash. At Harare Showgrounds, the accused persons disembarked from the vehicle and sped off.

"The complainant later identified one of the suspects who is assisting police with investigations."

Asst Comm Nyathi warned people against moving around with large sums of money.

Another Harare man recently lost $60 000 cash to robbers after he boarded a Toyota Wish (registration number ZW420126) into the central business district.

The victim was handcuffed by the occupants who stole the money before dumping him.

Police in Harare are also still looking for a Toyota Wish (registration number AEW 9786) which was stolen from outside a city hotel.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the complainant parked his car at the hotel and left the keys on the ignition while he went inside.