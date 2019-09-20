Zimbabwe: Govt Serious About 100-Day Cycle Programme - Gumbo

Government says project implementation under the 100-day cycle programme has become useful in tracking the performance of ministers and the implementation of projects that positively impact on citizens' livelihoods.

This was said by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, yesterday after touring the Tomlinson Depot Flats Block C, which is being constructed under the third 100-day cycle programme.

Dr Gumbo also toured Mbare tourist attraction areas to assess how best stakeholders can boost domestic tourism under the 100-day cycle. He is expected to tour other 100-day cycle projects across the country.

Speaking after the tour, Dr Gumbo said; "Government is serious about the 100-day cycle programme and moving the country in tandem with the aspirations of Vision 2030 for the benefit of citizens.

"Citizens nowadays demand results, visible results that positively impact on their livelihoods. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to ensure that we make the best use of available resources for the betterment of Zimbabwe and its people."

He added that the 100-day cycle programme was critical in that large projects were broken down into phases and milestones that can be completed in 100 days.

"This is in line with the thrust and commitment of the New Dispensation to enhance the livelihoods of members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Provision of housing is one of the several non-monetary incentives that the Government is implementing as a way of improving the livelihoods of its workforce," he said.

The Tomlinson Depot flats have been on the 100-day cycle priority projects for the last five cycles, with construction taking place in phases.

When completed, the flats will alleviate accommodation challenges facing some police officers, with reports that some families were staying in barracks that are unsuitable for them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ZRP embarked on the construction of Block C residential flat at Tomlinson Depot during the third 100-day cycle.

Some of the flats are complete, but cannot be occupied because the area remains under construction.

Police Deputy Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba said the project started on June 8, 2019 and ended on September 13.

"The construction of Block C flat with 16 housing units had three milestones which were; construction of substructure, construction of the superstructure and roofing.

"Presently, construction work had stalled due to non-availability of funds, but today (yesterday) we received $2,5 million. The ZRP remains committed to the completion of the construction of (the) Tomlinson Depot flats programme. This would go a long way in alleviating accommodation problems being faced by police officers," he said.

The Second Republic adopted the 100-day cycle programme to increase effectiveness of its operations and create operational efficiencies in the implementation of national priority projects.

The programme was aligned with the implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (2018-2020).