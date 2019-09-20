Namibia: Ladies Night Starts At Wanderers

THE Wanderers Squash Club (WSC) kicked off its new initiative to promote women's squash on Wednesday with its first 'Ladies Night.'

WSC wishes to promote squash amongst women and decided to start the Ladies Night initiative. The aim of Ladies Night is to create a supportive and social environment for Namibian women of all skill levels to learn, improve and play the game of squash, whilst having a great time.

The night kicked off with an exhibition game between Adri Lambert and Dene van Zyl. Lambert is one of the top female players in Namibia, while Van Zyl is a young up-and-coming junior who has shown amazing improvement in her game since winning the WSC Visions-Masters C Division last year.

The game showed off the players' skills and inspired the spectators with some great rallies.

Throughout the evening the atmosphere was joyful while the camaraderie amongst the participants grew as they enjoyed playing against opponents of different skill levels and getting tips on how to improve their game. Excitement and fun followed the exhibition game as the competitors played a social round robin competition which was won by Jessica Moore. Laughter and the occasional shriek of excitement filled the courts as they engaged in a variety of social games to end off the evening.

The Ladies Night will take place on a regular basis at the Wanderers Squash Club and women of all skill levels are invited to join and learn the game, while also growing the sport amongst women.