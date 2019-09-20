Africa: Make Today, September 20th 2019, a Day That Saves the World

analysis

At crucial moments throughout history it has always been organised and activist women, men, and children who have called out injustice and changed history. Think of who it was that led the struggle to end slavery and apartheid; think who drove the struggles for gender equality, nuclear disarmament or AIDS treatment. On the flip side, it has always been governments and private corporations that have sought to resist the tide of civilisation and its arc towards justice and human rights. As the world grows in awareness of the implications of the climate crisis it seems, that this iron law of history is in operation again.

Today, September 20th 2019, millions of people in an estimated 126 countries will take to the streets, to participate in a Global Climate Strike, that has been called for by young people, and led and inspired by a 16 year-old, Greta Thunburg.

It seems that activists are once more leading the world towards a tipping-point in addressing a threat to our future humanity.

For example, according to a report yesterday in the Guardian, a survey in eight countries (the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Brazil, France, Poland and the United States) "found that climate breakdown...