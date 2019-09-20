South Africa: Law Enforcement's Leaky Cauldron of Crime Intelligence Subterfuge, Mdluli/Ntlemeza Edition

20 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

Ntlemeza accused of telling Hawks investigator: "You didn't do this with Eugene de Kock, so why are you doing this now?"

Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse claims then Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza was so enraged in a 2015 meeting that he contrasted "Prime Evil" apartheid-era killer Eugene de Kock with crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

In July, Mdluli was convicted of kidnapping, common assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Mdluli appeared in the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday, when sentencing proceedings were postponed until November.

Mere kilometres away in Parktown, Hawks investigator Roelofse testified on his investigation into Mdluli's alleged transgressions. Roelofse returned for a third day of testimony at the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud on Thursday, 19 September.

He emphasised his input regarding the 2015 meeting was based on his memory of what Ntlemeza had said four years previously. Roelofse conveyed merely the gist of what he recalled and could not muster direct quotations.

He reported that Ntlemeza reprimanded him on 19 June 2015 over the delivery of documents linked to a Hawks investigation into Mdluli. A mere warrant officer, one Maclean, had apparently delivered the classified documents...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

