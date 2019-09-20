Sudan: Death Sentences for Sudanese Rebel Leaders Repealed

20 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sovereign Council repealed the death penalty for eight leaders of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction of Abdelwahid Nur. It will also release 18 prisoners of war from the armed movements and three detainees that are held in prisons of the security forces.

Member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed El Faki, the council's spokesman, said in a statement that the decisions fit within the implementation of the Declaration of Principles, signed by the Sudanese government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of armed rebel movements, in Juba earlier this month. Both parties agreed in this Declaration of Principles to take confidence-building measures.

Ceasefire

One of the most prominent provisions of the Declaration of Principles is a comprehensive ceasefire between the Sudanese government and armed movements.

The Declaration of Principles paves the way for the creation of measures to open crossings and humanitarian access to war-affected areas. In addition, it provides for the release of prisoners of war and the abolition of death sentences for leaders of armed movements.

The delegations agreed that war issues in Sudan would be resolved in two months of peace talks ending before the end of this year.

