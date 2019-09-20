Sudan: Tens of Thousands Demonstrate in Sudan for Justice

Khartoum — Tens of thousands of demonstrators held rallies yesterday in Khartoum and several other cities, including Madani and Port Sudan, under the slogan "Accountability and put the members of the former regime on trial".

The rally in Khartoum started at the intersection of Maknimir and El Baladiya streets and headed towards the Ministry of Justice.

The demonstrators chanted slogans including "O Council, no immunity, gallows or cell". The demonstrators also carried pictures of leading members of the former regime, demanding they will be put on trial.

Memorandum

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Justice Nasreldin Abdelbari demanding the appointment of Abdelgadir Mohamed Ahmed as Chief Justice and Mohamed El Hafiz as Attorney General. They also demanded the formation of a commission of inquiry into the massacre at the break-up of the sit-in in front of the army command on June 3. The moment that this commission should be formed, as agreed upon in the Constitutional Document, is coming near, the memorandum says.

Massive rallies for the appointment of the Chief Justice and Attorney General have been organised last week as well.

The demonstrators demanded that members of the former regime involved in the coup, war crimes and genocide will be put on trial or extradited to the International Criminal Court. They also demand that legal steps will be taken to recover looted funds.

The memorandum expressed deep concern that impunity and a lack of accountability continue under the civilian government.

(Social media)

Justice minister

In a speech to the demonstrators Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari pointed out that he held a meeting with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk one day earlier on the formation of an independent commission of inquiry that will investigate the break-up of the sit-in in front of the army command.

He claimed that it is within the power of the ministry to install such a commission and to decide about its powers and mandate. He added that his ministry will give the commission a broad mandate. He also said that the report of the commission will be public and that it will be submitted to the prosecution to hold perpetrators of crimes during the December revolution - and especially during the break-up of the Khartoum sit-in - accountable.

The minister said that the mandate of the commission of inquiry will also cover enforced disappearances and missing persons.

Chief Justice

Regarding the appointment of the proposed Chief Justice and Attorney General, the minister said that he informed the Sovereignty Council that it has the right to appoint them.

When the junta blocked the appointment of the proposed Chief Justice and Attorney General a month ago, it claimed that it was the Supreme Judicial Council that has the right to appoint candidates for these posts. Minister of Justice Nasreldin Abdelbari pointed out yesterday that the Supreme Judicial Council is still dominated by people appointed by the former regime.

Nasreldin Abdelbari also stressed that the ministry has developed a plan to reform both the criminal justice system and the Ministry of Justice itself. He promised to implement these reforms in the coming days.

He said the role of the ministry role is to initiate legislation, while the public prosecution is responsible for criminal justice and the actual prosecution.

Families of protestors killed

During a meeting with a large number of families of demonstrators killed during the December revolution, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omar Manis stressed that this topic is one of the priorities of the transitional government. Lawyers were present at the meeting as well.

Minister of Trade and Industry Madani Abbas told the meeting that "the blood of the martyrs was not shed in vain". He also stressed the need to hold the perpetrators of crimes accountable.

