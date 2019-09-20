Sudan: Thousands of Sudanese March in El Gedaref for Removal of Governor

El Gedaref — Thousands of people marched in El Gedaref on Thursday for the third consecutive day. They demanded the dismissal of acting state governor Nasreldin Abdelgayoum for ignoring the needs of the people affected by the floods and for violating the principles of the revolution.

The demonstrators marched from Million Thaer Street to the government offices. They chanted slogans demanding the immediate dismissal of the governor and raised banners denouncing his practices.

The demonstrators called on the Sovereign Council, the prime minister and the Forces for Freedom and Change in Khartoum to expedite the removal of the governor.

The demonstrators denounced the arrest of six activists by police on Wednesday night and stopping a car that was promoting Thursday's rally.

Forces for Freedom and Change

The march was called for by the Forces for Freedom and Change in El Gedaref state. It was attended by demonstrators from various professional sectors, and people from different localities.

