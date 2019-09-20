Sudan: Jihadist Units At Universities Disbanded

Khartoum — The Sovereign Council decided to disband 'jihadist units' at universities - the student organisations of the National Congress Party headed by Al Bashir - and to seize their headquarters and their records. University guards were directed to carry out the decision immediately.

At a press conference held by university directors at Omdurman Islamic University yesterday it was announced that 32 of the directors of public universities resigned. The Ministry of Education had given them the choice between dismissal and resignation.

