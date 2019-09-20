South Africa: Climate Profile - Kimber Jacobs, a Matric Student Using Social Media As a Tool for Climate Activism

analysis

Kimber Jacobs, a matric student from Wynberg Girls High School, says social media is an important tool for young climate activists to connect and share information, personal stories and environmental protest updates from around the world.

"Seeing environmental activism on social media helped shape my mentality and make me more environmentally conscious," Jacobs told Daily Maverick in an interview with young climate activists from the African Climate Alliance last week.

Jacobs, along with thousands of school children and young people across the world, will post her involvement in the Friday 20 September #ClimateStrike on social media. Jacobs says she uses social media to find environmentally friendly products that will not break her budget.

"With the plastic straw issue, I saw some of my friends had bought cheap metal straws. Before, I had only seen them in stores being advertised for R130 or R150 or even more," Jacobs explained. But she did not have to buy one, because a little while later her mother came home and presented her with five metal straws provided by the company her mother works for.

"It was impressive. Businesses are taking action. Well, some of them," said Jacobs, laughing.

Overall, social media has significantly impacted...