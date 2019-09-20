Seychelles: President of Seychelles Travelling to UN General Assembly in New York, Where Climate Is a Hot Topic

The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, will join other world leaders at the upcoming 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, State House said on Friday.

Faure will leave Seychelles on Saturday to attend the general debate of the Assembly which will start on September 24. The annual general debate is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues.

During the week of the debate, the President of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will deliver a statement at the Climate Summit hosted by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

The summit, which begins on Monday, is expected to be a forum to hold countries accountable to the international commitments they made to cut global warming as part of the 2016 Paris Agreement.

Faure will also attend several important high-level events including the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, a dialogue on financing for development and a high-level meeting to review progress made in addressing the priorities of Small Island Developing States.

Every year, the 193 member states of the United Nations gather at the UN General Assembly which provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of international issues including peace and security.

President Faure will be back in Seychelles on Sunday, September 29.