Tanzania: Late Journalist Godfrey Dilunga Wins Praise

THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe was among mourners who paid last respects to the body of the late editor of Jamhuri Newspaper, Godfrey Dilunga.

Dr Mwakyembe was accompanied by the Chief Government Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas and ruling CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole and a number of Members of Parliament, among other public leaders.

Speaking during the event at Mnazi Mmoja Grounds in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Mwakyembe said the late Dilunga was an example to other journalists, as he discharged his duties professionally and diligently, calling on others to learn from his deeds as they perform their duties.

Mr Polepole said Dilunga was among journalists that was highly respected for discharging his profession effectively by sticking to professional ethics.

"Dilunga was among the journalists that the ruling party highly respected and no wonder he was the only one amongst other reporters who got a chance to conduct an interview with the CCM presidential aspirant in 2015, President John Magufuli," he said.

Mr Polepole said that Dilunga was a very humble journalist who knew and worked within his professional lines without mudslinging his sources or other people.

"I call upon journalists to emulate how Dilunga conducted his professional duties," he said.

The ACT Wazalendo leader, Zitto Kabwe, asked the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) and journalists as a whole to form a union that will help and support each other whenever they face personal problems.

Dilunga is scheduled to be buried at his home village in Morogoro Region today. He is survived by a wife and three children.

He died at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam last Tuesday, while undergoing treatment there.