Kenya: Companies Urged to Give Women Senior Positions

Nairobi — Enterprises on the continent have been urged to support the agenda of putting women in productive employment including in senior positions.

Speaking during the 42nd Organization of African Trade Union Unity Conference, Federation of Kenyan Employers Director Jackline Mugo says there are not enough women in senior positions in any sphere of work on the continent.

"Let us advocate for the empowerment of women both professionally and financially. We cannot succeed as a society without doing this," Mugo said.

Mugo asked companies to support the Female Future Leadership Development Programme, which aims at strengthening gender equality in the workplace by improving women's representation in management.

According to Mugo, 300 women have been trained in the programme in a span of 6 years teaching them how to take leadership positions in both the private and public sectors.

The Programme was developed in partnership with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and is for the growth-oriented career lady in mid-to-top level management position in the private sector, public sector and civil society, aspiring to be at the apex of both political and corporate leadership.

Data by International Finance Corporation shows that Kenya has the highest number of women serving on company boards in Africa at 19.8 percent, above the global average of 15 percent.

It is followed by South Africa and Botswana at 17.4 percent and 16.9 percent respectively. Morocco and Cote D'Ivoire have the least number at 5.9 and 5.1 percent respectively.