Kenya: Companies Urged to Give Women Senior Positions

20 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Enterprises on the continent have been urged to support the agenda of putting women in productive employment including in senior positions.

Speaking during the 42nd Organization of African Trade Union Unity Conference, Federation of Kenyan Employers Director Jackline Mugo says there are not enough women in senior positions in any sphere of work on the continent.

"Let us advocate for the empowerment of women both professionally and financially. We cannot succeed as a society without doing this," Mugo said.

Mugo asked companies to support the Female Future Leadership Development Programme, which aims at strengthening gender equality in the workplace by improving women's representation in management.

According to Mugo, 300 women have been trained in the programme in a span of 6 years teaching them how to take leadership positions in both the private and public sectors.

The Programme was developed in partnership with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and is for the growth-oriented career lady in mid-to-top level management position in the private sector, public sector and civil society, aspiring to be at the apex of both political and corporate leadership.

Data by International Finance Corporation shows that Kenya has the highest number of women serving on company boards in Africa at 19.8 percent, above the global average of 15 percent.

It is followed by South Africa and Botswana at 17.4 percent and 16.9 percent respectively. Morocco and Cote D'Ivoire have the least number at 5.9 and 5.1 percent respectively.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Women
Business
East Africa
Kenya
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.