Kenya: Cohen's Widow Seeks Leave From Incarceration to Attend Monday Burial

20 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The estranged wife of the late Tob Cohen has filed an urgent application seeking to be allowed to attend his burial on Monday.

Sarah Wairimu, through her lawyers, in the application filed Friday seeking temporarily leave from custody to allow her to attend the funeral.

High Court Judge, Lady Justice Jessie Lessit, ordered Wairumu's detention allow for a mental assessment before she is charged with the murder of Cohen on Thursday, September 26.

Her application for release was certified urgent and parties ordered to attend a court session slated for Monday at 8.30am for directions.

Cohen's burial is pegged on four conditions that Wairimu and Cohen's sister, Gabrie Van Straten, agreed upon on Thursday through their legal representatives.

The conditions, according to Wairimu through her lawyer Phillip Murgor include barring friends from attending the burial set to take place at the Jewish Cemetery on Wangari Mathai Road at 2 pm on Monday.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta said Cohen's sister had agreed to Wairimu's participation in the funeral.

