Africa: Ghana Obtains Africa's Highest Score in Aviation safety Oversight

20 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

Ghana is scheduled to win two awards at this year's International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) general assembly for improved safety and security in the aviation sector.

This was after the country obtained Africa's highest score in Aviation Safety Oversight, with a provisional Effective Implementation (EI) rate of 89.89 per cent.

The ICAO concluded its Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), which involved validation of corrective measures undertaken by Ghana, on April 3, 2019, in line with the United Nations Aviation Agency's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

Inspecting some ongoing aviation projects in Accra yesterday, Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda tasked the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to intensify implementation of all corrective measures to enable Ghana increase its rating in the next USOAP audit and validation.

Accompanied by some officials of the GCAA, Ghana Airport Company Limited and the Ministry, the Minister inspected the GCAA and Air Navigation Services building, sited within the Kotoka International Airport enclave and was 60 per cent complete.

The team further checked on the progress of the Northern Apron construction work which involved extension of the taxiway, fuel hydrants, fire hydrants, service road, apron floodlighting, aircraft stand identification sign, apron taxi lane, among others.

Mr Adda explained that the projects, aimed at improving security and safety in the aviation sector, was in line with government's agenda to make Ghana an aviation hub in the sub-region and improve connectivity within the country.

In this regard, the government, he said, would provide the needed support to enable the GCAA improve its infrastructure and services.

Mahmud Attilah, Project Manager of Amandi, the company undertaking the construction works on the Northern Apron, said, so far about five per cent of the project, including inception report, preliminary design, earthwork activities and excavation had been carried out.

Although, initially scheduled for completion in 42 months, he said, the company has the capacity to finish the project in 24 months, depending on availability of funds from the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

The company, he stated, had initiated moves to secure a loan to enable a pre-financing arrangement for the project and reduce the cash flow burden on the GACL.

