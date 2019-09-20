Ghana: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Wins Quiz Tournament

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church emerged champions of the maiden edition of a one-month quiz tournament dubbed, "IMAGO DEI BIBLE QUIZ".

The Imago Dei Bible Quiz is a three-round contest involving activities such as a sword drill, bible crossword search and questions from the teachings of the church and the old and new testaments of the bible.

Organised by the Kaneshie Deanery Children Service Animators in collaboration with Cocktail Media in Accra on September 9, the contest featured four Catholic Churches in the grand finale.

The competition which included all Catholic Churches of the Kaneshie Deanery, commenced August 3, with children between the ages of eight years and 14 years, representing the children service departments of 20 parishes in a series of preliminary competitions.

For winning the competition, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church was presented a trophy in addition to the ultimate prize of a 60inch flat screen colour television.

Each contestant in the final took home a prize package of a kiddie tablet, a bible, a rosary, some stationery and a free copy of the Mmofra Dawuro Magazine.

In her remarks, President of the Children Service Animators, Safoa Dossah, explained that the Imago Dei Bible Quiz was to educate and entertain the children and inculcate in them bible reading habit.

It was also to nurture their desire to learn and know more about their Christian faith through the bible and the teachings of the Catholic Church.

She was hopeful that the concept would be extended to all Catholic Churches in the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra and beyond.

Mrs Dossah was grateful to donors who sponsored the prize packages for the children.

Rev. Fr. Edmund Donkor-Baine, Dean of the Kaneshie Deanery of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, commended the children for participating in the competition that exposed them further to the Holy Scriptures and the teachings of the church.

He thanked the children service animators and prayed for God's blessings upon their lives.