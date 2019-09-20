Ghana: SHS Placement in UWR Without Major Hitches

Wa — The Computer Placement of students into Senior High Schools in the Upper West Region has been described as relatively successful as the office had limited issues to deal with as compared to the influx of challenges in other regions.

At the Solution Centre which had been designated to solve issues of placement of students at the Education Office at Wa, the Coordinator in charge, Mr Moomin Yusif told the Ghanaian Times that the processes had been smooth with a sizeable number of issues to address.

"The major problem with most of the people who come here has to do with the challenge the system had such that some people would find their names on the internet but when they get to the school, their names would not be there and so we are helping such people to undertake self placement," he explained.

At the time the reporter arrived at the Solution Centre at 9: 00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, there were about 20 parents and guardians who had come to the venue with their wards to seek for help.

Mr Yusif said although he could not tell which of the years as compared to this year, has had high patronage due to the fact that they were still taking concerns of parents, he admitted that the technical challenge with the system had engineered the increased number of complaints this year.

"Some of these issues too are caused by the students. They chose schools of their choice but when the placement came and they realised the schools were not what they expected, they started agitating and have tried to change them but even with that, we deal with such people patiently so that no one will have to go to Accra to get their concerns addressed," he expressed.

Mr Yusif assured that issues that could not be dealt with at the regional level would be forwarded to Accra for a permanent solution.

In an interaction with some of the parents, the father of an affected female student, Mr Matthew Dumah said although his daughter scored aggregate 38 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), she was initially not placed into any institution, adding that she was later given placement at Funsi Senior High School which was far from Wa where she lived.

Another parent, Mr Hamidu Halidu wanted his son to be placed in a school in his town of residence, instead of the current school he had been given, as a day student.