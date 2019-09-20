South Africa: Man Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Live Ammunition in Aliwal North

press release

Members of the Aliwal North Cluster Special Task Team and Aliwal North Station conducted an intelligence driven operation at Boer's Pub, Somerset Street in Aliwal North, on 19 September 2019. This comes after information was received by the members regarding a spotting of live ammunition in a flat behind the pub as well as the concern that drugs may be sold out of that particular flat.

The members found one (1) live ammunition inside a match box that was placed in a safety box. When the occupant of the flat was questioned about the live ammunition, he claimed that it was going be used as a pendant for a necklace.

The occupant was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of live ammunition. He is expected to appear in court soon. No drugs were found during the search of the premise.

Aliwal North Acting Cluster Commander, Mpho Rabela, has warmed against the contravention of the Firearm Control Act 60 of 2000, which stipulates that no person may possess any ammunition without a permit. He further stated that the police are working tirelessly to remove all illegal firearms, dangerous weapons, and ammunition off the hands of criminals. "By removing even one illegal weapon from the hands of criminals, means that we ensure the safety our communities", he said.