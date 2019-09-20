Ghana: Parents Urged to Collaborate With Teachers to Improve Education Standards

The Ayawaso East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Kuta, has urged parents to collaborate with teachers to promote the educational standard of children in the country.

She urged parents not to shun their responsibilities and called on all stakeholders to collaborate to achieve quality education.

Hajia Kuta gave the advice during a visit to some schools in the municipality in Accra on Tuesday to interact and welcome the pupils back to school.

She was accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Nii Armah Ashitey and Mr Ishmael Martei, the acting Municipal Director of Education.

The MCE said the assembly was currently undertaking projects such as the construction of classroom blocks and toilet facilities in some selected schools to enhance teaching and learning.

She commended the teachers for their dedication and contribution in the education sector and urged them not to rest on their oars.

Hajia Kuta assured the management of the schools of the assembly's continuous support to help them achieve their mandate.

She called on parents to take advantage of the free Senior High School programme to educate their children, especially the girl child.

She advised the pupils to learn hard to become responsible adults in the future.

The headmistress of the Flagstaff House Basic School, Ms Georgina Smith-Abbey, commended the management of the assembly for the initiative and called for more of such collaboration.

She assured the assembly of their support to improve education delivery in the municipal.

Some of the schools visited were 37 Military Hospital School, Flagstaff House, Kanda AMA, Saint Kizito RC Basic, Institute of Islamic Studies, Qubbatul Islamic Primary, Al-Waleed Comprehensive Basic, Islamic Training Institute, Nima One and Two Basic School.