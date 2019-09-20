Malawi: HRDC Wants Malawi Parliament to Bring Back Electoral Reforms Bill

20 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) wants Parliament to bring back Electoral Reforms Bill which was shot down in the House last year.

"We urge National Assembly to deliberate and pass the electoral reforms in their original form as proposed by the Law Commission as amatter of urgency," HRDC has said

In a petition the organisation delivered to Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani-Hara at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo presented the petition to the Speaker through Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Richard Chimwendo Banda.

The Electoral Reform Bill, which was shot down in Parliament, sought to ensure that the president elected during polls represents the majority of Malawians and facilitate involvement of women in active politics by, among other things, ensuring that each district has a constituency where only female candidates compete for parliamentary positions, among other benefits.

Other issues raised in the HRDC petition include adoption of 50-plus-one system of electing a president and deal away with the current first-past-the-post electoral system.

The organisation said in the event of one candidate obtaining less that 50 percent of the votes cast, a second round of voting should be taking place involving the top two candidates.

Commenting on the demands in the petition, governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times: "I think they are simply trying to take advantage of the current sitting of Parliament and the large patronage of their demos to advance some of the key outstanding issues such as electoral reforms."

In its preliminary report, the Sadc Election Observation Mission (Seom) on the May 21 Tripartite Elections recommended that Malawi's electoral laws still need to be reformed. The mission's suggested areas of reform include appointment of MEC commissioners, period for voter registration and the role of the State broadcaster.

On the composition of MEC, the mission said while the commissioners are appointed by the President in consultation with leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament, "there is, however, need for the appointment process to be improved to enhance inclusivity, transparency and good governance".

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.