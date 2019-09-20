Ghana: British Airways Introduces Team to Assist Customers

British Airways has announced the next phase of multi-million pounds investment for customers requiring additional assistance with introduction of 20-strong team of accessibility experts.

A statement issued by the airline yesterday said the team would assist more than half a million customers with disabilities who fly each year - their enquiries were formerly handled by the airline's general customer service team.

The statement said the new direct phone line now connects customers straight to specialist team.

Part of British Airways' £6.5bn investment for customers and follows the launch earlier this year of airline's new staff training programme to improve assistance for customers with hidden and visible disabilities.

In the latest phase of its £6.5bn investment for customers, British Airways has launched a dedicated customer care team for travellers who require additional assistance to ensure every journey they take with the airline is as straightforward and stress-free as possible.

The hand-picked team of customer service professionals received specialist training to enable them to answer any questions customers have when they get in touch via phone or email and will help them understand what to expect during their journey.

They will also be able to help make new flight, hotel and car hire bookings, arrange bespoke assistance for customers, pre-book seating, inform airport staff and cabin crew about specific requirements and provide information and support to empower more customers to have the confidence to fly.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways' Director of Brand and Customer Experience said: "I am really excited about the possibilities the new team will open up for the 50,000 customers requiring additional assistance who travel with us each month. Every member of the team is incredibly passionate about helping our customers and enabling them to relax and enjoy British Airways' unique service."

Accessibility training programme

Earlier this year, British Airways began its largest ever accessibility staff training programme for almost 30,000 customer-facing colleagues. Since the introduction of the Beyond Accessibility Programme in January, the carrier has seen a significant increase in customer satisfaction from travellers who require additional assistance.

Aiming to become the airline of choice for customers with both hidden and visible disabilities, British Airways has worked with disability specialists to produce materials for the new programme.

They include a new library of short videos providing information about different types of hidden disabilities and practical advice on how to support customers at each stage of their journey, and a new training video to help staff support and confidently interact with customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Victoria Williams, Founder of terptree, which produced the video said: "We are delighted to have worked with British Airways to help its employees understand how to support their deaf customers. This has included collaborating with a team of professional deaf filmmakers who produced, directed and shot a training film to teach staff simple British Sign Language."