Ghana: Women Cautioned Against Use of Herbal Drugs Against Breast Cancer

20 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, President of Breast Care International (BCI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has cautioned women to desist from the use of herbal drugs in an attempt to fight breast cancer.

She also called for intensification of education on the disease to ensure its early detection and treatment.

The president of BCI at a media launch of the annual breast cancer walk in Cape Coast, explained that globally, the incidence of breast cancer was on the increase, and the incidence in Ghana may also rise.

She said the country in 2010 recorded 2,060 cases of breast cancer, but the figure shot up to 4,642 cases in 2018.

Dr Wiafe-Addai indicated that most people only seek medical attention with respect to breast cancer when the disease was at advanced stage.

She urged individuals to seek medical attention when they detect lump in the breast, for early treatment, adding "we do not want any woman to die prematurely from a disease that is curable".

The president of the BCI indicated that, the increasing rate of breast cancer in the country demonstrate the need for intense campaign to reduce deaths among women.

Dr Wiafe-Addai expressed concern about the unavailability of breast cancer treatment centres in most communities in the country, and called for the provision of mamographs at all regional hospitals to ensure early detection and treatment of the disease.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, commended Dr Wiafe-Addai for her fight against breast cancer in the country and the world in general.

He pledged to support the walk against breast cancer and other interventions that would ensure a reduction in the incidence of the disease.

The ninth edition of 'BCI Walk for the Cure, 2019' will be held on October 12, on the theme "Early detection is the best prevention."

The annual global event, which was organised by BCI, was to create awareness on breast cancer and to demystify the misconception surrounding the disease.

