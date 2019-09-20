Ghana: Barclays Ghana Named Market Leader, Best Service in Euromoney Cash Management Survey

Barclays Bank has been named overall winner of the Market Leader Award and Best Service Overall in Ghana in the 2019 Euromoney Cash Management Survey.

Commenting on the awards, Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku said: "We are always exploring new and innovative ways to help bring possibilities to life for our customers. We are therefore very excited to be the recipient of this award. It shows our contribution and services are recognised by the customers we serve."

"As we transition to Absa, our customers can look forward to continuous delivery of new and innovative solutions relevant to their unique needs," Mrs Osei-Poku added.

Absa Regional Operations Deputy Chief Executive, Temi Ofong said, "Delivering consistent superior services is what builds long-term success for us as a business and for our customers. Our cash management services provide a holistic offering and includes managing cash flow, banking solutions and a host of additional services."

"We are delighted to receive this recognition and endeavour to continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers," added Yasmin Masithela, Managing Executive for Transactional Banking in CIB.

The Euromoney Cash Management Survey recognises the leading providers of cash management products and services. The survey covers 12 product and client categories on global and regional basis, ranking results in 56 countries.

EuroMoney surveys cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide. The survey reports the standard of international and domestic cash management services corporate customers receive from their bankers. The scope included international and domestic payments, collections, liquidity management and other services.

Respondents (Corporate customers, Financial and non-Financial) are asked which top three banks they mostly use for their cash management services and to rate services provided by their lead cash manager on sliding scale of 1 being poor to 7 being excellent.

Corporate customers were surveyed to provide their feedback directly to EuroMoney based on the experience they have had with cash management services.

In 2018, Barclays Bank was also adjudged the best bank in Ghana by Euromoney.