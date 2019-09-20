Ghana: Winners of Junior Graphic National Essay Competition Receive Prizes

WINNERS of the 2019 Junior Graphic National Essay writing competition were presented with their prizes in Accra yesterday.

A student of the Mizpah International School in Accra, Mariam Aniwa, who emerged winner of the competition, received one Graidup tablet, GH¢1,500 and souvenirs.

William Nana Kwame Danso of the Crown Prince Academy, who took the second position, received a Graidup tablet, GH¢1,000 and products while Michelle Pinaman Eku, a student of Witsands International School, in Tema, took home a Graidup tablet, GH¢500 and products for placing third.

The Editor of the Junior Graphic, Doreen Hammond, disclosed that more than 1,000 entries from school children across the country were received, out of which 49 were shortlisted to participate in the final contest.

She said 10 entries were finally selected as winners.

According to her, during the preliminary stage of the competition, the students were given three questions from which they had to select one to write on.

Ms Hammond indicated that five out of the 10 winners received their awards and prizes, while the remaining five were to receive their awards in their respective regions.

She indicated that the objective of the competition was to build and improve on the vocabulary and creativity of the participants.

The Junior Graphic Editor commended the sponsors of the competition namely, BIC Ghana, Twellium, Graid Up SDG Office of the President, UNFPA and the Ghana Library Authority, for their support.

She also commended the school children and encouraged them to continue participating in similar competitions.

Mr Cletus Alengah, a representative from the Office of the President, on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noted that quality education was a major way to contribute to the achievement of the other related goals.

He added that quality education was the backbone of every nation, and stressed that developing a nation required huge investment at all levels.

Commending the Graphic Communication Group Limited, organisers of the competition for their efforts, Mr Alengah indicated that social media was negatively impacting the writing skills of students.

He said this made them to sometimes resort to the use of pidgin English and misspelling, and encouraged students to read widely and write well.