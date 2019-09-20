Ghana: Demo Against High Cost of Living Held in Kumasi

Kumasi — The Coalition for National Sovereignty took to the streets of Kumasi, yesterday, to demonstrate against what they say is high cost of living in the country.

Dubbed, "Yerewu" (we are dying), it was attended by some supporters, national and regional executives of the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as others from the People's National Convention (PNC).

The demonstrators defied the orders of the police restraining the match, and walked through the principal streets after a misunderstanding ensued between them and the police over which route to take as they (demonstrators) could not understand why the police had to wait till the day of the demonstration to change the route they had requested in their letter to them dated August 20, 2019.

Among the personalities in attendance were the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukunor, the Chairman of the People's National Convention, Bernard Mornah, the Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews.

Others were Messrs Joseph Yamin, Yamoah Ponkoh, Agyenim Boateng and the regional Secretary of the NDC, Kwame Zu among other cohorts of the NDC.

They raised concern about what they say is the general state of insecurity, high taxations and economic hardship.

"Free SHS is not Free", "419 government", "Stop the public universities bill", "Open John Mahama's Kejetia now", "Why is Kejetia still closed", "Would it still be closed if it were in Kyebi?" "Stop the national security madness", were some of the inscriptions on the placards the demonstrators carried.

Dressed in red and black, the demonstrators, as early as 7am, converged at the Jubilee Park at Fante New Town, walked through the streets of Asafo to the Asafo Interchange, through to the streets of Adum and the Central Market, then back to the Jubilee Park without police escort.

According to Mr Otukonor, "this is the first time a demonstration is being held without police escort, it shows how resolute the people are in taking a decision, but it is an irresponsible behaviour on the part of the police not to give us protection for a peaceful match."

He called on the coalition members to resolve as they did for the match, to vote against the ruling party come 2020 general election.