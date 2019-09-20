Ghana: Western REGSEC Arrests 43 More Suspects

20 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — THE Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has arrested 43 more suspects in the second leg of the 'Operation calm life' ongoing in the region to check criminal activities.

Comprising 34 men and nine women, they were arrested on Monday in an early morning swoop, involving 400 joint regional security personnel at New Takoradi, a coastal community in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

About 25 slabs of compressed dried leaves, 12 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, three gallons of alcoholic beverages also suspected to be laced with narcotic substances, were retrieved during the operation.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times, the Head of Police Public Affairs Unit, Western Region, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said suspects would to be screened and those found culpable, prosecuted.

She said the operation, which started at 6:00 am, was coordinated from the Western Naval Command with the security personnel drawn from the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Police Service including Marine Police.

Others, she said were deployed from the Prisons Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service, Customs Division of GRA, Bureau Of National Investigations (BNI), National Security and Ghana Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, DSP Adiku said 35 persons out of the 213 suspects arrested during the first dawn swoop at European Town and Fishing Harbour last Thursday, had been put before the Takoradi Court 'A', for various offences.

According to the Head of Police Public Affairs, the accused persons, arraigned on Friday, had since been remanded in police custody to re-appear on September, 26, 2019.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

