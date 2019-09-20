Kenyans Eye More Gold At African Event

The writing is on the wall, hosts Kenya will win the inaugural Africa Deaf Athletics Championships.

Since Tuesday, when the competition involving 12 countries kicked-off at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, a handful of supporters at the stadium have been left in jubilation as they witness Team Kenya dominate on the track and the field.

As the competition resumes on Friday after a one-day break, Kenya stand atop the medal table with eight gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals.

Their rivals Ethiopia and Algeria are tied in position two on one gold, one silver and one bronze medals each. Mauritius lie third with a gold and a bronze medals.

Bright start

After a bright start on Tuesday, Kenya runners opened full throttle on Wednesday bagging a whopping 16 medals.

But, it is the sterling performance by siblings David and Beryl Wamira that impressed many people at the stadium.

With a World Junior 200m women's deaf record of 24:46 under her name, all eyes were on Beryl and how she would perform in 100m and 200m, which are her speciality.

The presence of Nigeria's Assurance Omoria meant the women's 100m was going to be explosive. But the 24-year-old Kenyan athlete put off the stiff competition to give the hosts their first gold medal, when she crossed the finish line first in 12:87, ahead of Omoria, who clocked 13:21.

The two renewed their rivalry in the 200m, where again Beryl showed Omoria dusts to finish first in 26:17.

FRIDAY'S PROGRAMME

3:30pm 400m Women Final

3:50pm 400m Men (heats)

5:10pm Short Put Women Final

5:30pm 3,000m Steeplechase Men Final

5:50pm Long Jump Women Final

6:05pm Javelin Men Final

6:10pm Discuss Women Finals