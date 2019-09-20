Malawi: MRA, Malawi Police and Immigration in Joint Security Operations

20 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and the Police have started running joint security operations exercises.

The development follows weeks of strategizing on how best the three bodies can can work together to enhance security along the district's borders while minimising entry of undocumented person and cutting out smuggling in order to enhance tax revenue collection.

This week has seen a strong contingent of officers from the three institutions in several areas along the Masasa-Golomoti S127 road.

During the launch of the new initiative at Masasa-Golomoti road, Ntcheu Police In-Charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Obrey Jones Nyirenda, encouraged all the officers involved to be focussed and achieve all the expected results.

He commended his colleagues, Immigration Officer In-Charge, Superintendent Henry Mphadzula, and MRA Station Manager for Biriwiri, Rachael Kapsela for their efforts to actualise the initiative.

The joint operation is on-going and just after its take-off on Monday, a vehicle that entered the country using uncharted routes was impounded for smuggling goods.

