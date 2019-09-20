Botswana: Amos in Hunt for Elusive Medal

Gaborone — Botswana is pinning her hope on Nijel Amos to win a medal at the IAAF World Championships billed for Doha from September 27 to October 6.

While the Marobela-born 800 metres runner has a collection of medals from various competitions around the world, the World Championships medal is still missing in his medal cabinet.

With his current form, the local star's dream of garnering a World Championships memento is likely to come true.

He has also made his intention of winning the title known, and given his pedigree there is no doubt that he could pull a surprise at the Asian affair.

Track and field analyst, Aobakwe Showa attributed Amos' high level performance to many years of well-planned, methodical training.

"I personally think Amos has been at work behind doors with the Oregon Club project. If I recall well by November last year he was already hard at work. He trained at altitude to work on his endurance and later speed and his 44.99 Personal Best in 400m attests to that," he said.

Showa said Amos' relocation to the USA was the best decision for his career, adding that his training was individualised and that his coach, Mark Rowland had done a good work in identifying his training needs and capitalising on his abilities.

"I have observed that Amos has been selective on the races to compete in to avoid placing a high demand on his body."

The track and field analyst emphasised that Amos must have a good strategy because he would not be having a pacesetter in Doha unlike in the Diamond League.

He added that he has to set his own pace in the first lap.

"Pace judgement will be key, if he goes too fast, a Zurich Diamond League scenario might repeat itself. If he goes too slow he might get boxed," he said.

Quizzed if the 800 metres world record was under threat, Showa said in his opinion the record would remain intact after the World Championships.

"We saw what happened when he tried to go for it at the Diamond League final.He knows it will be too risky to approach the race with the aim of breaking the record in mind," he said.

Another analyst, Bonno Modisenyane noted that Amos was currently the world leader in 800m, adding that it made him a big medal contender in Doha.

"But he will face stiff competition from two Kenyans, Ferguson Rotich and Emmanuel Korir, American 2019 Diamond League winner, Donavan Brazier, Clayton Murphy and the Bosnian, Amel Tuka, a 2015 World Championships bronze medalist," he said.

Modisenyane said Amos would need to run strategically to win the two lap race.

Source: BOPA